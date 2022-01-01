Mila Kunis and Demi Moore co-star in Super Bowl commercial

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore poke fun at their shared romantic history in a new advert set to air during the Super Bowl.



In the ad for AT&T Fiber, which premiered on Tuesday, the two actresses attend a high school reunion where they both expect to win the Most Admired Alum superlative.



"What are you doing here?" the 59-year-old actress jokes as they both approach the stage, with them each thinking they'll be the recipient of the prize. When neither wins the award, they awkwardly stand on the stage and note their similarities.



"I had no idea we went to the same high school," Moore says, and Kunis replies, "We have a lot in common."



Kunis is currently married to Moore's ex-husband Ashton Kutcher. In real life, the two are both alums of Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, which they didn't know until they started planning the commercial.



"It was during my first collaboration meeting with AT&T that we discovered Demi was also a Fairfax High alum," Kunis told Entertainment Tonight. "I thought it would bring humour and laughs to what was already a great ad. I reached out to her and was so delighted she jumped on board."



"Who knew being a Fairfax alum would have brought this unexpected opportunity, to come together with Mila in such a fun and playful way? AT&T has brought new depths to the importance of meaningful connection," Moore added.



Kutcher was married to Moore between 2005 and 2011. He married his That '70s Show co-star Kunis in 2015 and they share two children.



The Super Bowl takes place on 13 February.