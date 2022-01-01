Steve Carell and John Krasinski to reunite on IF

Steve Carell is to reunite with John Krasinski on the movie 'IF'.

The 59-year-old actor will join his former 'Office' co-star in the Paramount Pictures project that will be written and directed by John.

Ryan Reynolds, Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming, Louis Gossett Jr., Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw have also been cast in the movie.

The story is based on Krasinski's original idea about a child's journey to rediscover their imagination. He is producing the film via his Sunday Night company with partners Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form.

Ryan is also producing through his company, Maximum Effort, with George Dewey set to executive produce.

The film is slated for release in November 2023 and will mark the first time Steve and John have worked together since the US adaptation of 'The Office' came to an end in 2013.

Steve has also been cast in 'The Rabbit Factor' – an adaptation of the dark comic novel by Finnish writer Antti Tuomanien.

He will play insurance mathematician Henri Koskinen, who knows most of the answers in life because he calculates everything down to the very last decimal.

However, everything changes for the character when he suddenly loses his job, and other variables come into play.

Henri inherits an adventure park from his brother – its peculiar employees and troubling financial problems included. Most pressingly, big loans were taken from criminal elements, and the lenders are now keen to get their money back.

He also crosses paths with Laura, an artist with a troubled past. As the criminals begin to collect their debts and his relationship with Laura deepens, Henri finds himself faced with situations and emotions that simply cannot be quantified on a spreadsheet.