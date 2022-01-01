Mandy Moore wants Olivia Rodrigo to star in Walk to Remember reboot

Mandy Moore has named Olivia Rodrigo as her pick to star in a remake of Walk to Remember.



During an interview with People for the 20th anniversary of the film, the This Is Us star insisted enough time had passed for it to be reimagined.



"I would love to see it. It's been long enough that, yeah, I feel like we've earned our place in cinematic history for a reboot at this point," she said.



Moore, who played Jamie Sullivan in the original 2002 film, eyed the Good 4 You hitmaker as her replacement in the role.



"I don't know, Olivia Rodrigo or something like that," the 37-year-old continued. "Someone could redo this film."



The actress also recalled filming the original alongside Shane West, noting the "natural ease" of their relationship on screen has stayed with fans over time.



"Somehow, we sort of just had this really natural, effortless chemistry with one another," she concluded. "And I think that comes across in the film and that's hard to get. You can't really fake that."