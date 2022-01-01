Bradley Cooper nearly retired from acting in 2020

Bradley Cooper came close to wrapping up his acting career in 2020.

In an interview with Mahershala Ali for Variety's Actors on Actors series, the 47-year-old revealed he changed his mind after being offered a role in Licorice Pizza.

"The reason that I didn't give up acting is Paul Thomas Anderson. When he called me to maybe be in his movie, Mahershala, I mean really, I think I'd open up a door in his movie. I'd do anything," Cooper admitted.

The film, which recently hit theatres, was the Oscar nominee's first time shooting since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Anderson began filming in August 2020, and the actor said the studio was "praying" he did not contract the virus.

"We broke from Nightmare Alley, I was able to grow a beard and Searchlight was praying that I didn't get Covid, because we had to go back and continue Nightmare Alley, but I was like, 'There's no way I'm not doing it,'" he continued. "That was the first movie back from Covid. And (character) Jon Peters was the beginning of the movie, so I started with everybody else, which was wonderful, rather than coming in when everybody's already downriver."

Cooper added that the director used their three and a half weeks together to teach him new skills on set.

"I spent three and a half weeks with Paul. I watched all the camera tests. He was teaching me all about lenses, things I never knew. He's incredible," he concluded.