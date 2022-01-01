David Letterman to join Seth Meyers for 40th-anniversary celebration of Late Night

David Letterman will make an appearance on Late Night to celebrate the show's 40th anniversary next week.



During Tuesday's taping of the nightly show, current host Seth Meyers shared that the 74-year-old will be one of his special guests on the milestone episode.



"This is amazing - the original version of the show Late Night premiered on February 1st, 1982," he said. "The 40th anniversary is next week and to celebrate, my guest that evening will be the man who started it all, David Letterman."



The comedian, who now hosts Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, will return to the show for the first time since his retirement in 2015.



Letterman originally started the programme on NBC before moving to CBS for The Late Show, now hosted by Stephen Colbert.



Meyers revealed that Adam Duritz of the Counting Crows will serve as the special's musical guest, which he said would make his younger self "very happy".



"Now that is a show that would make college-age Seth very happy, also current Seth Meyers is very happy about this," he smiled.