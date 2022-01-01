Sydney Sweeney believes Euphoria performance was overlooked due to nude scenes

Sydney Sweeney believes her work in the first season of Euphoria was overlooked because she "got naked".



During an interview with The Independent, the 24-year-old actress admitted she felt like her work on Euphoria was overlooked until she starred in The White Lotus.



"With The White Lotus, I felt like people were finally recognising the hard work I've been doing. This is something that has bothered me for a while," she said, adding that she believes her performance wasn't noticed because she was involved in nude scenes.



"I'm very proud of my work in Euphoria," Sweeney continued. "I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked. I do The White Lotus and all of a sudden critics are paying attention. I was like, 'Did you not see that in Euphoria? Did you not see that in The Handmaid's Tale?'"



The Screen Actors Guild Award nominee explained that there is a "stigma against actresses who get naked on screen" in Hollywood, something doesn't apply to men.



"When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise. But the moment a girl does it, it's completely different," she added.



Sweeney revealed that she had additional nude scenes cut from the second season of the hit HBO show in situations where she didn't think nudity was necessary.



"There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless, and I would tell Sam (Levinson), 'I don't really think that's necessary here.' He was like, 'OK, we don't need it,'" she said. "I've never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn't want to do it, he didn't make me."