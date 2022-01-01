Stephen Fry leads tributes to comedian Barry Cryer

Stephen Fry has led tributes to "glorious" comedy star Barry Cryer.



A representative announced on Thursday that Cryer, who was known for writing for performers such as Bruce Forsyth, Bob Hope, Richard Pryor, Spike Milligan, and The Two Ronnies, had died at the age of 86.



Following the sad news, Fry took to Twitter to remember the writer/comedian, who he described as one of the "absolute greats" of British comedy.



"A glorious, gorgeous, hilarious and gifted writer and performer who straddled all the comic traditions. Universally beloved ... farewell, Baz," he wrote.



In addition, a number of other celebrities remembered the star and sent their condolences to his family.



"Ah, Barry Cryer. Lived and breathed comedy. RIP," commented David Baddiel, while Piers Morgan posted, "RIP Barry Cryer, 86. Such a warm, funny and talented man. A giant of British comedy. Thanks for all the laughs, Barry."



Elsewhere, Doctor Who and Sherlock writer Mark Gatiss called Cryer the "real deal".



"Barry Cryer was the real deal. An incredibly funny man who worked with - and wrote for - the giants of comedy. Yet he remained forever curious and delighted by whatever was fresh and original. Kind, encouraging, generous and a one-off. Goodbye, Cheeky," he added.



In addition to writing for comedians, Cryer also wrote episodes of the television comedy series Doctor in the House and appeared on the BBC radio series, Hello, Cheeky!