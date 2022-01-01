NEWS HRH The Duke of Cambridge joins BAFTA as charity announces new initiatives Newsdesk Share with :





During a visit from its President, The Duke of Cambridge, BAFTA today announced plans to supercharge its support of talented individuals from under-represented groups wishing to pursue a career in the film, games and television industries. Informed by ongoing research with industry practitioners from under-represented groups on the barriers to progression in the screen industries, BAFTA unveiled plans for the new Prince William BAFTA Bursary fund which is aimed at talented individuals who, due to financial reasons, would otherwise not be able to pursue careers in the screen industries.



To launch this next phase of BAFTA’s enhanced learning and new talent programmes and to mark the reopening of BAFTA’s newly redeveloped headquarters at 195 Piccadilly, The Duke of Cambridge today met with a group of beneficiaries of BAFTA’s initiatives. The Duke discussed the importance of mentoring support with BAFTA mentors Suranne Jones (BAFTA winning actor and mentor) and presenter Annie Price (mentor and BAFTA Breakthrough 2018) and their mentees Lily Blunsom-Washbrook and Roxanne McKenzie. His Royal Highness also met with Prince William Scholars and career development bursary recipients to learn more about the barriers to progression and the importance of interventions that provide access to the screen industries. He also played a game created by Young Game Designers Finalist, Harry Petch.



HRH The Duke of Cambridge, President of BAFTA, said, “I am hugely proud of BAFTA’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that young talent from all walks of life are given every possible opportunity to build and develop successful careers in the film, games and television industries. The redevelopment of 195 Piccadilly has created fantastic new learning spaces to ensure that future generations can receive the support they need to thrive.”



BAFTA also announced that BAFTA Elevate, an established year-long programme of bespoke support and activity, will open this year to producers (scripted and non-scripted) working in film and television who are disabled, from minority ethnic backgrounds and from low-socioeconomic backgrounds.



For emerging and mid-level professionals, BAFTA announced Connect, a new discounted tier of membership that will provide an opportunity to build a professional network and access BAFTA’s membership benefits at an earlier career stage.



These initiatives are informed by ongoing research which points to the importance of financial support, guidance and peer to peer networking in early career stages and across all crafts and departments in the film, games and televisions industries.