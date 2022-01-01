Jenna Ushkowitz expecting first child

Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz is pregnant with her first child.

The 35-year-old actress, who is best known for playing Tina Cohen-Chang in the musical series, has announced that she and her husband David Stanley are expecting a baby girl in June.

"Our hearts are so full... Baby Girl Stanley coming in June," she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday beside a snap of her and David smiling for the camera with their hands on her bump.

Jenna received numerous congratulatory messages in the comments from the likes of Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Sophia Bush, Alexandra Shipp, and Nina Dobrev.

Her former Glee star Dot-Marie Jones wrote, "SO HAPPY FOR YOU KIDS!! I LOVE YOUS," sandwiched in between many heart, clapping, and love emojis.

Jenna and David tied the knot during an outdoor ceremony in Los Angeles in July last year.

"We were elated and so grateful that we didn't have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams," she told Brides magazine about her big day. "It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family."

The star met David, who works with non-profit organisations, on the dating app Hinge in 2018 and they announced their engagement in August 2020.