Halle Berry had 'copious' drinks prior to pranking fans with 'wedding photo'

Halle Berry has admitted she had a "copious" number of drinks before pranking fans with a "wedding photo" on New Year's Day.

Earlier this month, the Bruised actress took to Instagram to post a snap of her kissing boyfriend, Van Hunt, inside a church with an idyllic beach setting in the background, along with the caption, "well...IT'S OFFICIAL!" and "It's 2022!" in the following slide.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, Halle humorously confessed she had been drinking and posting.

"This was not supposed to happen like this. First of all, I was with my boyfriend, we were on an island. We had copious amounts of drinks at the bar. We were trying to make it to our room when we passed this little chapel. We think, 'Let's go in here, let's see what's inside here.' While we're in there, we get the crazy idea to fool his mom and take the photo and send it to her and say, 'Guess what, we got married!' and then say, 'NOT!'" she recalled. "After we saw how good the photo came out, 'We said, 'Let's play this joke on our friends on Instagram. Let's post it and tell them it's official, swipe, it's 2022!' That's how we thought it would play and everyone would be like, 'Good one Halle, good one Van!' But within five minutes, we got all of these congratulations."

Halle admitted the idea massively backfired when she started getting thoughtful messages from the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Ava DuVernay, Questlove, and Octavia Spencer.

"No one got it. After 20 minutes went by we were like, 'We are such a**holes. Everybody believes it...so many people don't swipe," the 55-year-old sighed. "I didn't know people don't swipe. Now, I'm never doing swipes ever again because I know no one looks at the s**t."