Evangeline Lilly speaks out against vaccine mandates

Evangeline Lilly has declared that she's "pro choice" in regards to vaccines.



The 42-year-old actress shared on Instagram on Thursday that she attended an anti-vaccine mandate protest in Washington, D.C. last weekend.



"I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing," she captioned photos from the demonstration.



The Ant-Man and the Wasp star wrote that she does not believe people should be "forced to inject their body with anything, against their will". She stated that she believes unvaccinated people should not be threatened with "violent attack, arrest or detention without trial, loss of employment, homelessness, starvation, loss of education, alienation from loved ones, (or) excommunication from society."



Declaring that she was "pro choice" before the pandemic and remained so now, Lilly concluded by insisting that vaccine mandates are not safe or healthy.



"This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don't believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems," the Lost star wrote. "I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today."



Her slideshow of snaps from the protest showed people holding signs which read "Vaxxed Democrat for Medical Freedom", "Nurses for Vaxx Choice" and "Feds for Medical Freedom". The last slide featured a quote from Indian-American entrepreneur Naval Ravikant that reads, "All tyranny begins with the desire to coerce others for the greater good."



Lilly previously courted controversy in the early days of the pandemic by stating that she wouldn't be confined to her home as she "values freedom over her life". She later apologised for her comments.