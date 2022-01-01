Paris Hilton confirms end of feud with Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton has insisted that her feud with Lindsay Lohan is over.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the 40-year-old businesswoman addressed whether the two were still at odds. Since 2006, the heiress and the Mean Girls star have exchanged jabs in public, including one incident where Hilton laughed when oil heir Brandon Davis said Lohan had a "fire crotch".

"I just feel that we are grown-ups now," the Paris in Love star explained. "I just got married. She just got engaged. We're not in high school. I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good."

The reality star, who recently married Carter Reum, said that she congratulated Lohan when it was announced that she was engaged to Bader Shammas in November.

"I saw that she got engaged when I was on my honeymoon, and I just said, 'Congratulations,'" she continued. Host Andy Cohen asked if that "broke the ice" between the two and she replied, "That was it, no bad vibes."