James Gunn confirms Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will conclude franchise

James Gunn has confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will mark the end of the film series.



During an appearance on Deadline's Hero Nation podcast, the filmmaker confirmed that the upcoming third instalment will be the last time audiences see the current iteration of Guardians featuring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, and Dave Bautista.



"This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians," he stated, before admitting he is feeling the pressure to deliver a satisfying concluding chapter.



"I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story," he shared. "That's always a little bit scary; I'm doing my best... I'm aware that the third film in most trilogies sucks; not always."



The first two Guardians films, which were released in 2014 and 2017, had a more light-hearted and comedic tone than most Marvel superhero movies, but Gunn shared that fans can expect a slightly different tone this time.



"It's big; it's so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be," he added.



During the interview, the director also revealed that he's working on a second spin-off from his most recent movie, The Suicide Squad. He also feels confident that the first spin-off show, Peacemaker, starring John Cena, will get a second season.



"We're working on something else now, another TV show that's connected to that universe. I can't quite say," he revealed.



Filming for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 began in November and is expected to continue until April. It is due to be released in May 2023.