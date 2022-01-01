Drew Barrymore had 'open relationship' with Luke Wilson

Drew Barrymore has revealed she had an "open relationship" with Luke Wilson.



The Charlie's Angels star made the revelation during an interview with her friend Kate Hudson on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday. The actresses recalled how they met in Santa Monica while Hudson was filming the 2003 movie Alex & Emma with Luke, who was casually dating Drew at the time.



"When we first met, we were young and wild," Drew said, and Kate added, "I think it was at a bar/restaurant... Chez Jay's in Santa Monica, with Luke."



"I was dating him, but I think he was also dating other people. It was an open relationship; we were young," Drew shared as they both laughed.



The Almost Famous actress then said, "I've been there with a Wilson too," referring to Luke's brother Owen. They previously dated after meeting on the set of the 2006 movie You, Me and Dupree.



Drew later explained that she didn't take anything too seriously when she was young.



"It's so fun because when you're young, you're like it's low stakes. We're just young, we're having fun, we're all playing, acting, hanging out. You're not taking it all so seriously, and it was fun and we had the best time," she said.



Drew and Luke starred alongside each other in the 1998 comedy-drama Home Fries and their relationship was covered in the press in the late 1990s and early 2000s.