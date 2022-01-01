Ezra Miller issues cryptic message to Ku Klux Klan in viral video

Ezra Miller has gone viral after posting a cryptic video in which they make threats towards the Ku Klux Klan.



The Fantastic Beasts star, who uses they/them pronouns, began trending on Twitter on Thursday night after they posted the bizarre video on Instagram. While riding in the back of a car, Miller announces that they have a message for the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina KKK.



"Look, if y'all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns," the 29-year-old said in a smiling, upbeat manner during the video. "OK? Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you're doing right now - and you know what I am talking about - then, you know, we'll do it for you, if that's really what you want. Talk to you soon, OK? Byeeeee (sic)."



Miller did not explain why they issued the message to that particular chapter of the white supremacist group and the context of the video is not clear.



In the accompanying caption, the Justice League star asked their followers to spread the video.



"Please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern. This is not a joke and even though I do recognize myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously. Let's save some live now ok babies? Love you like woah (sic)," they wrote.



The video went viral on social media, with many users taken aback or confused by the message.