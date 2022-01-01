Hilary Duff did 'happy dance' when Kim Cattrall signed on for How I Met Your Father

Hilary Duff did a "happy dance" when she learned Kim Cattrall had signed on for How I Met Your Father.

Last November, producers announced the star had been cast in a recurring role as the future version of Hilary's character Sophie in the How I Met Your Mother spin-off.

Recalling the day she was told about Kim's gig on the sitcom, the Younger star admitted she was "overwhelmed" with joy.

"I was like, 'Am I worthy? I don't know.' The name came out and I was like, 'Oh, I can totally see that.' When she said yes, I mean, that was a big day," she smiled in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "That had been a big question mark... When we heard it was a go, all of us had a little happy dance that we just had to do. Because it is such a great name to add to the show."

Hilary went on to note that Kim's Sophie is nothing like her character on Sex and the City, Samantha Jones.

"It's a different character for her. And she's just so elegant, soothing, and calm. Her timing was perfect, she shot 10 episodes in one day," the actress gushed. "She is so different in this show, she's warm, open, and clever. So, it's really cool to see her step into this."

How I Met Your Father, also featuring Christopher Lowell and Francia Raisa, premiered on Hulu earlier this month.