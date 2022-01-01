Cara Delevingne: 'Growing up as a queer child was isolating'

Cara Delevingne felt isolated growing up as a "queer child".

In a joint interview for The Sunday Times with her sisters Poppy and Chloe, the model explained that she looked up to her sisters as the "epitome of the woman I wanted to be" and struggled when she was different.

"Growing up as a queer child was isolating and hard to navigate at times," she shared. "My sisters did their best to be there for me but it was something I had to go through myself to truly know who I was. I soon realised that I couldn't be the same - all of us have different paths - but they showed me the most fundamental things that I had to learn in life... I'm still on that journey and will continue to be for the rest of my life."

The Paper Towns actress identifies as pansexual, meaning she can feel attracted to anyone, regardless of their sex or gender identity. She has previously been in relationships with musician St. Vincent and actress Ashley Benson.

The 29-year-old previously admitted to Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast last year that she felt "disgusted" by her sexual orientation growing up.

"I do correlate the massive depression and the suicidal moments of my life (to that) because I was so ashamed of ever being that. But actually, that was the part of me that I love so much and accept (now)," she said.