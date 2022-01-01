W. Kamau Bell 'worried' about releasing Billy Cosby documentary

W. Kamau Bell has admitted he is "worried" about releasing his documentary on Bill Cosby.



Speaking to People, the comedian discussed his latest project, We Need To Talk About Cosby, which explores the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the 84-year-old stand-up star.



"I'm very worried about it," the United Shades of America host said. "I'm still worried about it now. It is a very charged situation - especially with him getting out of prison, it becomes even more charged."



Bell explained that the four-part documentary highlights both Cosby's work and influence, and includes interviews with women who have accused him of misconduct.



In 2018, Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault after Andrea Constand alleged he had drugged and assaulted her at her house in 2004. The verdict was overturned two years into his sentence due to a "due process violation".



"This is for people who grew up in Cosby's America," Bell continued. "It is a difficult thing to talk about. I think the documentary is more nuanced than a lot of people were expecting, or a lot more complicated. I sit here, and I'm still not sure how I will come through this on the other side."



Bell added that he believes the survivors who have come forward with allegations against Cosby, adding, "I wish we could just celebrate Bill Cosby as I think we would, if at this point in his life, as somebody who had just did the good things he did."



We Need to Talk About Cosby premiered on Showtime in the U.S. last week.