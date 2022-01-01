Thandiwe Newton labels Sean Penn a 'jibbering fool' over gender comments

Thandiwe Newton has hit back at Sean Penn over the controversial comments he made about masculinity.



On Sunday, the Westworld star shared a report about remarks Penn had made during an interview with iNews, in which he asserted that men in American culture had become "wildly feminised".



"Dude what are you SAY-ING?? Like for REAL? You're a jibbering FOOL. MF (motherf**ker) you used to be sexy but now you're just tragic," the 49-year-old actress tweeted in response.



Penn reiterated his remarks in an interview with The Independent alongside his daughter and Flag Day co-star Dylan Penn, who he shares with actress Robin Wright.



"In front of your DAUGHTER!? That poor little mite. Thank God her Mum's so dope," Newton added in a second tweet. "Please stop ruining the brilliance of #LicoricePizza with this nonsense."



In the recent Independent interview, Penn, who has a small role in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza, said, "I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminised. I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them."



The Oscar winner explained that he thinks there are "cowardly genes" that lead to men "surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt".