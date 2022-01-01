Kirsten Dunst felt 'overwhelmed' shooting nude scene for Marie Antoinette

Kirsten Dunst has recalled how she felt "overwhelmed" shooting a nude scene for the 2006 film Marie Antoinette.



During a chat with Jamie Dornan for Variety's Actors on Actors series, the actress reflected on what it was like to film intimate moments for the Sofia Coppola-directed drama.



"All our stuff was like making out, and I'm not comfortable with that. It's never comfortable, ever. I think my first time I even showed my breasts was with Sofia," the Power of the Dog star explained to Dornan, who co-starred with her in the film.



Dunst went on to note that the nude scene was ultimately cut from the movie.



"She never used the take, and I don't even think you were there. I felt overwhelmed too," the 39-year-old reflected.



Meanwhile, the Belfast actor, who landed his break out role in the period piece, complimented Dunst on her calm demeanour.



"God, that's crazy to know. I mean, you handled it well. I thought you were in control of everything," he replied.