Jim Carrey, Chris Rock and John Stamos perform at Bob Saget tribute show

Jim Carrey, Chris Rock and John Stamos celebrated their late friend Bob Saget during a tribute show at The Comedy Store on Sunday.



The stars were joined by singer John Mayer, Glee star Darren Criss, comedian Jeff Ross and Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo at the West Hollywood comedy club, where the comedian launched his career at the age of 21.



His close friends, family and fans packed out the venue's Main Room for the sold-out tribute show, which also served as a fundraising benefit for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause close to Saget's heart.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Saget's Full House co-star Stamos co-hosted the event with Mayer and Ross and teamed up with Criss and Mayer to perform as the house band. They played music as Rock, Carrey and Ross took to the stage to perform stand-up sets that celebrated their friend's life and legacy.



His widow Rizzo also got up on stage and performed her first-ever stand-up routine in honour of her late husband, who passed away 9 January aged 65.



"I know he would've gotten a huge kick out of me being up on stage there backed up by Jim Carrey, @chrisrock @therealjeffreyross @johnmayer and @johnstamos - I know it made him smile big," she wrote on Instagram beside photos of her set. "Thank you to everyone who came out last night to support and honor Bob. It means so much to all of us. Once again, he deserves EVERY bit of all of this love. And follow Bob's lead and tell your loved ones how much they mean to you every damn day."



Rizzo reportedly closed the show by leading a group singalong of Saget's original song My Dog Licked My Balls.



Ross shared pictures from the tribute night on Instagram and revealed that most of the performers attended "a small impromptu punk rock shiva" upstairs at The Comedy Store after Saget's funeral on 14 January. Saget's three daughters attended both events.