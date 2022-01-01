Cara Delevingne buys baby clothes for child she's 'manifesting'

Cara Delevingne is already buying baby clothes for her future child.

During an interview for the March 2020 issue of U.K. Harper's Bazaar magazine, the Suicide Squad actress revealed that she has babies on the brain.

"I want to have babies. But not yet. I buy children's clothes for my future child who doesn't exist. Baby shoes really get me - they break my heart," she sighed. "I went shopping the other day and I bought these tiny Air Jordans, which are purple and they have a lion on them. I'm manifesting..."

Cara went on to note that she is looking forward to turning 30 in August.

"Getting older is so nice. I'm so excited, but call me on the day and see how I'm doing - I'll probably cry," the star admitted.