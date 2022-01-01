Ashton Kutcher snaps Mila Kunis breaking Dry January pledge

Ashton Kutcher has shared a hilarious video showing Mila Kunis breaking her Dry January pledge.

The Ranch actor took to Instagram on Monday to share that he and his wife had vowed to ditch alcohol for the first month of the year.

However, in footage captured by Ashton, Mila is seen making herself a cocktail a few hours before January had officially ended.

"Mila and I have been doing Dry January and I think she is breaking Dry January right now," he whispered to viewers, before asking the star, "What are you doing?"

Mila responded, "Nothing," prior to coyly adding, "I'm making a cocktail."

"Baby, it's still Dry January," he continued, to which Mila jokingly explained, "I work off the lunar calendar, so it's Wet February for me right now. Don't worry about it!"