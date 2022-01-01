Cara Delevingne wishes she had more LGBTQ role models growing up

Cara Delevingne believes she would have "hated (herself) less" if she had LGBTQ role models to look up to as a child.

During an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 29-year-old model, who identifies as pansexual, discussed how more LGBTQ representation would have helped her as a child.

"I do think I would have hated myself less, I would have not been so ashamed, if I'd had someone," the actress told the publication. "The one thing I'm happy about growing up queer and fighting it and hiding it is it gives me so much fire and drive to try to make people's lives easier in some way by talking about it."

Delevingne, who previously dated musician St. Vincent and actress Ashley Benson, explained that although she can be open about her sexuality she has learned to keep her love life private.

"When you have a relationship, there's definitely an element of it being exposed, especially with coming out and being in public relationships, like when I was with Annie (St. Vincent's real name), but now I really value my privacy so much, so no one can put their ideas and comments on it," she added.

The Suicide Squad star concluded by saying that it is "nice" being single as she has been able to work on herself, something she hadn't spent time on because she "had been in back-to-back relationships for a while".