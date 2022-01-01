Whoopi Goldberg suspended from The View over Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from The View over her comments about the Holocaust.



On Monday, the 66-year-old actress faced backlash for her comments about the Holocaust, which she said wasn't "about race" but instead "man's inhumanity to man".



Goldberg issued an apology for the comment that evening after facing intense scrutiny from civil rights organisations, including the Anti-Defamation League.



However, ABC News President Kim Godwin confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the actress would be suspended for two weeks due to her remarks.



"Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments," Godwin wrote in a statement. "While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."



Goldberg appeared on the show on Tuesday to address her comments and had a discussion with Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, who was invited to appear as a guest.



In her apology on Monday, she wrote, "On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.' I should have said it is both... The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused. Written with my sincerest apologies."