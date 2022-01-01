Sharon Stone blasts Joe Rogan for Covid-19 misinformation amid Spotify controversy

Sharon Stone has slammed Joe Rogan for "risking people's lives" by spreading Covid-19 misinformation on his podcast.



Last week, Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their music from Spotify over claims the controversial commentator shared misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines on The Joe Rogan Experience, which is available on the platform.



Spotify subsequently announced that they would be adding content disclaimers to podcasts that discuss the virus, and Rogan said in a lengthy video on Sunday that he will "try to balance out these controversial viewpoints" from now on.



The Basic Instinct actress, who pledged her support for Young last week, told TMZ on Tuesday that Rogan's sentiments about Covid-19 are dangerous.



"Mr. Rogan is risking people's lives with his idiocy and his professing that his thoughts about Covid are opinions. They aren't opinions. Covid and infectious diseases are science, and they are fact-based situations,” she stated. "So the pretence that these are opinions is dangerous, and his behaviour is dangerous.



"The pretence that these are opinions and that he should put a disclaimer (on them)... he should put a disclaimer that he's an a*shole and that his behaviour is dangerous and affecting people's lives and deaths. (This) has been demonstrated by so many of the people that have lost their lives by proclaiming the things that he is saying."



She added that the celebrities supporting Rogan in the controversy may not have "the fact-based experience" in infectious diseases as she does. Stone also lost her grandmother and godmother due to Covid-19 and her sister and brother-in-law were hospitalised with it in 2020.



A number of celebrities have come out in support of Rogan following his video, with Dwayne Johnson surprising many by commenting on the post, "Great stuff here brother. Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you."



Dominic Monaghan also praised him for "inspiring other(s) to always be improving and reminding us to have humility in all aspects of our life", and comedian Kevin James wrote, "I’ve known you to be nothing but objective and seeking truth."