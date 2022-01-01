Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong walk off The Masked Singer set over Rudy Giuliani reveal

Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong reportedly walked off the set of The Masked Singer after Rudy Giuliani was revealed as one of the contestants.



According to editors at Deadline, the polarising politician was the first person to be eliminated in the seventh season of the competition show, which was taped last week.



After he was unmasked as the contestant, Thicke and Jeong - who serve as judges - allegedly walked off the set.



Fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger reportedly stayed onstage and joked with Giuliani, who has been widely condemned for pushing misinformation regarding the 2020 U.S. presidential election.



Representatives for network Fox have not yet responded to the report.



However, comedy star Billy Eichner sarcastically called out producers for featuring the 77-year-old.



"Whoopi suspended for two weeks and Giuliani on the Masked Singer. Everything makes sense. I feel safe. I feel protected. I feel loved," he wrote on Twitter, referring to the suspension of Whoopi Goldberg from The View earlier this week over her comments regarding the Holocaust.



The Masked Singer has prompted debate in the past for featuring polarising politicians, namely former Alaskan governor Sarah Palin, who participated in the third season of the American version of the programme.