Rosamund Pike lands lead role in Rich Flu

Rosamund Pike will lead the cast of 'Rich Flu'.

The 43-year-old actress has been tapped to star in the virus thriller in which a deadly disease begins killing off wealthy people.

The movie is being directed by Spanish filmmaker Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia from a script he has penned with Pedro Rivero. 'Spencer' director Pablo Larrain is a producer on the film via his Fabula banner.

The flick sees a mysterious disease killing off some of the richest and most influential people on the planet starting with the billionaires, then the multi-millionaires and so on.

As it threatens to strike anyone with any sort of fortune, the world descends into panic as the human race attempts to flood the market with assets that are no longer wanted.

The film explores how far someone would go to save their skin when the wealth that made the world go round suddenly becomes deadly dangerous.

Gaztelu-Urrutia said: "'Rich Flu' is an immense physical saga, full of twists, obstacles and surprises. But, above all, it is a complex and provocative emotional journey to the depths of the human soul and the pinnacles of glorious self-indulgence.

"Only an artist with the bravery and intelligence of Rosamund Pike could bring this film to life. I'm extremely grateful for the incredible and highly-respected team at Sierra/Affinity for their support in sharing our project at the Berlin market."

Principal photography on the project is due to begin in the autumn with Sierra/Affinity handling international sales and launching the movie at the virtual European Film Market in Berlin.