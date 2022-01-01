Dave Franco recalls awkward proposal to wife Alison Brie

Dave Franco has recalled his unconventional proposal to Alison Brie.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the 36-year-old actor looked back at his proposal ahead of their fifth wedding anniversary.

The Afterparty star explained that he met the GLOW actress at a Mardi Gras party in 2011, where she wore a silver mask.

"I would try to take it from her, she wouldn't let me take it. It was this playful back-and-forth," Franco explained, adding that the 39-year-old actress gave him the mask with a note at the end of the weekend.

In August 2015, he brought the mask with them on a trip to Big Sur, so he could wear it during his proposal. However, the Now You See Me star hadn't bought an engagement ring yet, so he grabbed a cheap "placeholder" ring from an antique store to use instead.

"So, we go up to Big Sur, we're on the back patio, she's out overlooking the ocean," he continued. "She turns around, I'm on one knee, I'm wearing the mask, I'm holding up the ring. And because it had been five years, she couldn't place the mask. She didn't know what it was.

"So, what she sees is me wearing this weird, stupid mask, holding up this janky stone ring. And so, the entire proposal is her saying, 'What is happening right now?' And it's me trying to explain how sweet it is that I kept the mask for five years."

Franco and Brie tied the knot in March 2017.