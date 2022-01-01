Julia Garner found Anna Delvey 'extremely charming' during prison visit

Julia Garner found Anna Delvey to be "extremely charming" while visiting her in prison.

While researching the Russia-born convicted fraudster for the upcoming TV series Inventing Anna, the Ozark actress was granted permission to meet with her at the Albion Correctional Facility outside of Buffalo, New York.

"She's actually really sweet. She was extremely charming. She's very gentle. But then her voice gets less soft-spoken when she wants something," she recalled in an interview with Town & Country magazine, adding that Delvey's offences were "really bad".

Delvey, also known as Anna Sorokin, pretended to be a wealthy German heiress between 2013 and 2017 in order to defraud banks, hotels, and wealthy friends.

She was convicted on multiple counts of grand larceny in 2019. Although she was released from prison in February 2021, she was later held in the custody of U.S. immigration officials for overstaying her visa.

And while Garner didn't divulge much more about her interaction with Delvey, she did note that the 31-year-old asked to hear her accent for the role.

"She's like, 'Please, let me hear it.' It got very meta," the 28-year-old continued, noting that mastering the particular blend of Russian/German/English accents was very difficult. "My tongue on Ozark is completely different from my tongue for Delvey. Anna's tongue is kind of flat. It almost feels heavy and fat. I completely had to change how I moved my tongue in three weeks."

Inventing Anna is set to drop on Netflix on 11 February.