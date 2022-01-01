Awkwafina quits Twitter following cultural appropriation claims

Awkwafina has quit Twitter following accusations of cultural appropriation.

The Crazy Rich Asians star, real name Nora Lum, took to the social media platform over the weekend to address the backlash over her use of African American Vernacular English (AAVE) and utilising a "blaccent" - particularly in relation to her early rap music.

"As a non-Black POC (person of colour), I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE, what is deemed appropriate or backwards toward the progress of ANY and EVERY marginalized group," she commented. "But I must emphasize: To mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My. Nature. It never has, and it never was."

Awkwafina went on to claim that her distinctive accent was informed by her "immigrant background" and growing up in Forest Hills, Queens.

"I think as a group, Asian Americans are still trying to figure out what that journey means for them - what is correct and where they don't belong," the Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens actress continued. "And though I'm still learning and doing that personal work, I know for sure that I want to spend the rest of my career doing nothing but uplifting our communities. We do this first by failing, learning, acknowledging, hearing and empathizing... And I will continue, tirelessly, to do just that."

Several hours later, Awkwafina returned to Twitter to announce that she is "retiring" from the platform, but will continue to use her other social media accounts.

"Well, I'll see you in a few years, Twitter - per my therapist. To my fans, thank you for continuing to love and support someone who wishes they could be a better person for you. I apologize if I ever fell short, in anything I did. You're in my heart always," she added.