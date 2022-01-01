Scream legend Neve Campbell found fame 'challenging' in early 20s

Neve Campbell admits fame was "challenging" in her early 20s.

The 'Scream' star - who became a household name after her first appearance as Sidney Prescott in the 1996 horror classic - has opened up on her experiences with fame during an already difficult period of life.

Appearing on CBC's 'The Q Interview', she said: "I think it's hard enough to navigate your 20s, and make friends, and trust friends, and understand why people are getting to know you, and know yourself.

"And when you're suddenly being told who you are and these perceptions of who you are, and a lot of people coming at you for friendship - it's challenging."

The original 'Scream' film was a huge success - bringing in over $173 million at the worldwide box office - and the 48-year-old actress admitted while she and her castmates felt like they'd captured "lightning in a bottle", they had no idea about the cultural impact it would have.

She added: "The irony is, when we were shooting the first, we were on our last week, and we had a bonfire outside... We're all sitting around.

"We'd had an amazing time. We knew there was some lightning in a bottle. The script was great, we had fun on set. The energy, the performances felt like they were being lifted off the page - and of course, it was Wes Craven [directing].

"I remember us saying, 'Do you think if this does well that their might be a costume?' We were like, 'Nah, nah, no way!' "

Neve and returned alongside Courteney Cox and David Arquette for the fifth instalment in the film, and she knew the franchise was in good hands with 'Ready Or Not' filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

She explained: "So I had been genuinely worried about making one without him because you have all those questions in your mind, like, 'Can anybody else accomplish what he accomplished and make a film that's at the level he was capable of?'

"I got a letter from Matt and Tyler, the new directors. They had expressed the fact that they had become directors because of Wes Craven, and that they made their realy fantastic movie 'Ready Or Not' because of the 'Scream' films.

"I had seen that film before I knew they were involved in this and I thought it was a great movie. So, when I realised it was them I went, 'Oh, I think they could do this!' "