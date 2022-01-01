Mario Cantone thought Willie Garson 'was kidding' about cancer diagnosis

Mario Cantone thought Willie Garson was "kidding" when he first told him about his illness.



The actor, known for playing Anthony Marentino on Sex and the City, shared in an interview with People that he wasn't aware his TV husband was battling pancreatic cancer for a long time. Garson, who portrayed Stanford Blatch, died last September at the age of 57.



"I had no idea until he told me. I thought he was kidding," he told the publication. "And then, he turned his head and I saw his look and I went, and then I sat down next to him. We both cried and it was horrible."



Garson filmed three episodes of the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That... prior to his passing. Cantone was pleased with the way in which the writers handled the scenario, with Marentino telling Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw that Blatch had gone to Japan on tour with his client and wanted a divorce.



"I love that scene. I think it's beautifully written," the 62-year-old continued, adding that he's hopeful his character will make an appearance on a possible second season of the show alongside fellow castmembers Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York-Goldenblatt).



"I hope I'm still in Carrie's life, in Charlotte's life and I hope to be in Miranda's life more too, since she has had a shift in her life. I hope that the business continues. I would love to meet somebody, you know, a man that I can have a relationship with whether it works out or not. I'd like a little bit more," he added.