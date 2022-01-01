Shay Mitchell expecting second child

Shay Mitchell is pregnant.

The Pretty Little Liars actress took to Instagram on Monday to post three photos of her growing baby bump.

In the accompanying caption, Shay explained that she is "so excited" to share the happy news following the death of her beloved grandmother earlier this year.

"Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date. I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need otherworldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life," she wrote. "Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way."

Shay didn't divulge any further details.

The 34-year-old and her longtime partner Matte Babel are already parents to two-year-old daughter Atlas.