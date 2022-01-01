Jennifer Lopez thrilled to have 'second chance at real love' with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is excited to have a "second chance" at "real love" with Ben Affleck.

The music superstar and the Good Will Hunting actor, who were engaged between 2002 and 2004, stunned fans when they reunited last year.

While Jennifer insisted she doesn't want to discuss exactly how she ended up with Ben again, in an interview for Rolling Stone, she acknowledged that they are very happy.

"We're the same, and we're different. And that's what's nice," she said. "Yeah... having a second chance at real love... Like I said, we learned a lot. We know what's real, what's not real. So it's just - the game has changed."

Jennifer went on to divulge that her relationship with Ben is rock solid.

"I don't think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed," the Marry Me star continued. "We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives - what to share, what not to share - is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years."