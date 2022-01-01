Kevin Hart gifts Nick Cannon condom vending machine

Kevin Hart has sent Nick Cannon a vending machine packed full of condoms.

Late last month, The Masked Singer host confirmed model Bre Tiesi is pregnant with his eighth child.

On Monday, Cannon took to Instagram to post a photo of himself standing next to a vending machine filled with Magnum brand condoms.

"Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine's Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums," he wrote in the caption.

After many fans speculated that Hart was behind the hilarious prank, the comedian re-posted the image to his social media accounts and confessed it was his idea.

"I see u got my gift @nickcannon ....GOTCHA B**CH!!!!!!....Now u don't have an excuse because the condoms are free #PrankWars (sic)," he posted, to which his friend replied, "This is not a laughing matter Kevin!!!!"

Cannon hit headlines last year after becoming a father to three children in the same month.

The 41-year-old welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa and son Zen with Alyssa Scott in June. Sadly, Zen passed away following a battle with cancer in December.

He is also father to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, and also shares two children - Golden and Powerful Queen - with Brittany Bell.