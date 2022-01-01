Will Arnett and ex-wife Amy Poehler are 'a huge part of each other's lives'

Will Arnett has grown closer to his ex-wife Amy Poehler in recent years as the pain from their divorce has subsided.

The Arrested Development star and Poehler, who have two sons together, separated after nine years of marriage in 2012 and finalised their divorce in 2016.

In an interview with The Guardian, Arnett, who is now dating Alessandra Brawn, revealed he and his ex are now on really good terms as the wounds from their split have healed.

"It's been almost 10 years and my kids are so lucky that Amy is their mother and I'm so lucky that we're such a huge part of each other's lives, even more so than we were five years ago," he told the publication.

The actor found their initial breakup particularly tough due to the public focus on their relationship.

"People talk about you like they know you and they talk about your relationship as if they know what's going on," he explained. "So imagine how weird that is. It's brutal with any relationship, and we have kids, and without getting into specifics, you then see stuff online, like, this one journalist wrote: 'I'm Team Amy.' I'm like: 'You're a grown person. What are you talking about? This is a breakup. This is a family. This isn't some game.'"

Arnett filmed Netflix's fourth series revival of Arrested Development while going through the divorce, and revealed he broke down in tears due to the pressure he felt at the time.

Describing the shoot as "brutal" and "excruciating", he added, "I was driving to the set one day and I pulled over to the side of the road and cried for an hour."

Arnett welcomed a son named Alexander with Alessandra in May 2020.