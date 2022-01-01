Eva Longoria doesn't eat bread or chocolate

Eva Longoria's friends can't believe she doesn't eat chocolate or bread.

In an interview for Women's Health magazine, the former Desperate Housewives actress opened up about her fitness routine and diet, and explained that she has a very specific taste when it comes to snacks and treats.

"Olives, pretzels, popcorn, potato chips - that's my jam," she said. "I don't like sweets or chocolate, and people hate me for it. Bread too - I hate bread. I'm never tempted by the breadbasket."

Eva went on to share that she has been testing out more plant-based dishes, such as jackfruit tacos and cauliflower rice, and has also been cutting back on alcohol.

"I never used to feel a sugar rush when I would drink wine," the 46-year-old noted. "But one day, Gloria Estefan told me she can't drink wine because she wakes up at 4 a.m. The day she told me that, it started happening to me. I was like, 'Damn you, Gloria!'"