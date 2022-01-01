Zach Braff mourning the loss of friend and manager Chris Huvane

Zach Braff has written a heartfelt post on social media following the death of his best friend and manager Chris Huvane.



The Scrubs actor admitted to his Instagram followers on Tuesday that he was feeling "the lowest I have felt in some time" following the death of Huvane, 47, on Monday.



"My manager and best friend, Chris Huvane took his own life yesterday after years of battling severe depression. I tried and tried to help him," he wrote beside a photo of Huvane. "Each time I thought my pep-talk or idea for a new regimen might make a difference. He was so beloved in this town, so many others did the same. I promise you, you could not have met a better man. Those of us left behind can't help but think of what else we could have done.



"My mom (a psychologist) said something that brings tears to my eyes even as I type this. She said 'Those he left behind have to suffer, but Chris' suffering is finally over'... This is the lowest I have felt in some time. I love you Chris. The suffering is over."



Huvane worked at Management 360 and managed the careers of Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley, Jensen Ackles, Chris Messina, Henry Winkler, Zoey Deutch, and the late Chadwick Boseman, among others.



The Politician actress Deutch also paid tribute, calling Huvane the "most kind, honest, generous, fiercely loyal and special person", while Uncut Gems star Julia Fox shared snaps and a video and wrote "can't believe you're gone" with a heartbroken emoji.



Maid star Qualley shared a photo of her kissing Huvane on the cheek at her 21st birthday party and thanked him for "making (her) life so much better".



"Chris Huvane was so good and I miss him so bad but I know he's in a better place for him now," she wrote in the caption. "Oh I love, love, love you Chris and I'm so f**king lucky I got to be your kid sister for a while.



"Thank you Chris. Thank you for making my life so much better. I don't know where I'd be today without you, but I know it wouldn't be like this... I may not be able to bury my head in your chest anymore, but you will always live in mine."