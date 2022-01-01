Kim Kardashian 'fought against' wearing mask to 2021 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian "fought against" wearing her controversial masked outfit to the 2021 Met Gala.

The reality TV personality made a dramatic entrance at the annual fashion event last September in a head-to-toe black Balenciaga outfit, with her famous face obscured by a black head covering.

Reflecting on the ensemble in an interview for the March 2022 issue of U.S. Vogue, Kim recalled how she wasn't exactly onboard with designer Demna Gvasalia's vision.

"I fought against it. I was like, I don't know how I could wear the mask. Why would I want to cover my face?" she remembered. "But Demna and the team were like, 'This is a costume gala. This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful. There's a theme and you have to wear the mask. That is the look.'"

But far from going incognito, Demna demanded that it was key for Kim to wear the mask.

"People would know instantly it was Kim because of her silhouette. They wouldn't even need to see her face, you know? And I think that's the whole power of her celebrity, that people wouldn't need to see her face to know it's her," he commented, adding that he finds the 41-year-old to be constantly inspiring. "I think for many, many years, there hasn't been anyone who has redefined the standards of beauty, of feminine beauty, as much as Kim has. She did something that is very similar to what Marilyn Monroe did back in the day."