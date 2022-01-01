Channing Tatum wants to keep his 'natural' body hair in Magic Mike 3

Channing Tatum has joked that he plans to keep his "natural" body hair in Magic Mike 3.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, host Jimmy commented on the actor's shaved head and asked if he was planning to wax his entire body to play stripper Michael "Magic Mike" Lane in the upcoming movie.

"No," smiled Channing. "We are going to change with the times, and I am not gonna do the whole waxing thing. I think I'm just gonna go natural. Yeah. I think we're gonna try to change it. I think we're gonna just - it's a new day. It's a new day."

"Is this just because you don't wanna get waxed anymore?" Jimmy questioned, to which the star laughed: "Yep, pretty much. A little bit of hair is fine!"

Elsewhere, Channing explained that he initially "wasn't sure" if he wanted to make a third instalment in the popular franchise, but was able to convince the writers and producers to include two key elements in the script.

"I wanted to make the Super Bowl of stripper movies (with the) best dancers in the world going off," he added. "Secondly, I really wanted to have a really strong female central character."

Magic Mike's Last Dance is currently in production.