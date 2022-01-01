Prince Charles tests positive for Covid-19

British royal Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid-19 again.



In a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday, representatives for Clarence House announced that Charles was self-isolating in the wake of the news.



"This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating," they commented. "HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."



No further details about the 73-year-old's health were shared.



Charles had been due to unveil a statue of medieval Jewish businesswoman, Licoricia of Winchester, in the Hampshire city on Thursday as well as attend a civic reception.



Back in March 2020, it was announced that the royal had contracted Covid-19 and was isolating after showing "mild symptoms". He recovered from the virus and later received doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.