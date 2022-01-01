Brooke Shields 'horrified' to meet Daniel Craig with a 'pizza face'

Brooke Shields has recalled how she was "horrified" to meet Daniel Craig while she had a post-skincare treatment "pizza face".

In a new video for Vogue, the Suddenly Susan star discussed her daily routine and favourite beauty products.

Brooke revealed she had once completed a course of Fraxel laser sessions, which resurface damaged skin and encourage the production of collagen, but her skin remained red and puffy when she attended a Hollywood event later that day.

"I did get Fraxel once to take care of sun damage, sun spots or brown spots. This last time that I did it, (the technician) must have raised the frequency or something. And I had a screening to go to that night," she remembered. "I totally forgot that I'd had this done but my face blew up and I saw Daniel Craig and I'm a fan and I ran up to him and the first thing that came to my mind is how many times I get asked if I'm (his wife) Rachel Weisz and what a flattering thing that was to me, but I decided to tell him that while I looked like I had a blown up pizza face. He looked at me like I was crazy and I was just horrified. So, that was a funny moment."