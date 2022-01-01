Matthew Perry reveals title of memoir

Matthew Perry has unveiled the cover and title of his upcoming autobiography.



The actor shared the cover of the book, its 1 November release date, and its title - Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing - on Instagram on Thursday.



In the caption, the Friends actor explained that the autobiography would cover all of the ups and downs in his life.



"So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me," he wrote. "The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here."



Concluding the message with his signature sarcasm, he added, "I apologize it’s not a pop up book."



It was announced that the 52-year-old was releasing an autobiography through Flatiron Books, a division of publishing powerhouse Macmillan, back in October.



At the time, he told People, "There has been so much written about me by others in the past. I thought it was time people heard it directly from the horse's mouth. In this case, the horse's mouth being me."



Perry is expected to let readers in on behind-the-scenes moments from the beloved sitcom and get candid about his battle with addiction. He was in and out of rehab a few times in the late '90s and early 2000s to treat his addiction to alcohol and painkillers.