Channing Tatum thinks 21 Jump Street and Men in Black crossover 'could work'

Channing Tatum still thinks a 21 Jump Street and Men in Black crossover "could work".



Executives at Sony Pictures confirmed plans for the project in March 2016, with rumours swirling that The Muppets director James Bobin was in talks to helm.



But while the film fell out of development in 2019, in a new interview with Collider, Channing indicated that he is still up for making the movie.



"You're preaching to the choir, man. I still think it could work, I really do. And if Sony would ever really, like, I think do the hard work and figure out the producer problems that are inherent with that film, I think we can still do it," he said. "But right now, I don't know why, they're just not motivated to do it. It's a big overhead on that movie, so."



Tentatively titled MIB 23, it was believed that 21 Jump Street actors Channing and Jonah Hill would reprise their roles as Schmidt and Jenko.



Jonah dreamed up the idea for the crossover between the alien movies and comedy cop franchise, with the possibility of the film first mooted in emails leaked after Sony Pictures, which owns the rights to both film series, was hacked in 2014.



And in the same conversation, Channing's production partner Reid Carolin gushed over the script.



"Oh, funniest script - one of the funniest scripts I've ever read. Bar none," he commented, before Channing added: "And I would not say that if I did not really believe it, because I don't like being wrong, like, specifically about that."