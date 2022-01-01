Sydney Sweeney 'glad' she shared tearful post after online bullying

Sydney Sweeney is pleased she ended up sharing an emotional post online last year.

Back in May, the Euphoria actress made a tearful appearance on Instagram Live after a Twitter follower made hurtful comments about her looks.

Reflecting on the video in the March 2022 issue of Cosmopolitan, Sydney admitted she is glad she showed her vulnerable side to fans.

"It's something people deal with on a daily basis. Am I embarrassed? Of course. I still don't think everyone is going to see what I do," she said.

Sydney went on to recall how she was having a tough day, having had to pull out of a photoshoot for a lingerie company after feeling sick and then having a fight with a friend.

But it was the cyberbullying that really pushed her to pick up her phone and call out the critics.

"So that happens and I'm already crying, throwing up, and then two seconds later, I go on Twitter and see that I'm trending. I'm reading all these comments saying so much stupid stuff about my appearance. I went on social media and cried," the 24-year-old remembered. "I went on for, like, maybe 12 seconds. I did not think anyone was going to record it. I just needed to let it out. Then it just went everywhere and it became its own beast."