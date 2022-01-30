NEWS The Beatles legendary rooftop concert from Peter Jackson’s Docuseries to get extended theatrical run Newsdesk Share with :





The Beatles’ unforgettable concert on the rooftop of Apple Corps’ Savile Row headquarters on January 30, 1969, debuted as a 65-minute feature at an Exclusive IMAX® Event Screening and Filmmaker Q&A on January 30, 2022.



Director/producer Peter Jackson said: “I’m thrilled that the rooftop concert from ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is going to be experienced in IMAX, on that huge screen, it’s The Beatles’ last concert, and it’s the absolute perfect way to see and hear it”. “Ever since Peter Jackson’s beautiful and illuminating docuseries debuted, we’ve heard non-stop from fans who want to experience its unforgettable rooftop performance in IMAX,” says Megan Colligan, president of IMAX Entertainment. “We are so excited to partner with Disney to bring ‘Get Back’ to an entirely new stage and give Beatles fans everywhere a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch and hear their heroes in the unrivalled sight and sound of IMAX.”



The concert, which features in its entirety in Peter Jackson’s original docuseries “The Beatles: Get Back,” will be optimized for IMAX screens, digitally remastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Remastering) technology.



A global theatrical engagement of the 65-minute feature, “The Beatles: Get Back–The Rooftop Concert,” runs February 10 -13, 2022, followed by an extended theatrical release (playing across the UK market in 2D) from February 18, 2022. The complete docuseries, “The Beatles: Get Back,” will be available on Blu-rayTM in the UK soon.