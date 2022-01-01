Sophie Turner and Dane DeHaan to star in Wardriver

Sophie Turner and Dane DeHaan are set to star in thriller 'Wardriver'.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress and the 'Oppenheimer' actor will lead the cast for the upcoming crime movie, which has been written and directed by 'F9: The Fast Saga' scribe Daniel Casey.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will start principal photography this summer in Los Angeles and will be produced by Star Thrower Entertainment’s Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum, who produced Will Smith’s 'King Richard'.

Casey said: "I’m beyond excited to be working with Dane DeHaan and Sophie Turner on 'Wardriver'. Both are incredible performers and gifted, talented artists in the truest sense. I know I speak not only for myself but also for the amazing teams at Star Thrower Entertainment and Highland Film Group in saying that I can’t wait to see them bring the roles of Cole and Sarah to life."

'Wardriver' tells the story of a tech-savvy thief Cole (DeHaan), who commits robberies from his bank account.

When a powerful criminal forces him to hack into the bank account of a young woman called Sarah (Turner), he discovers that a lawyer with connections to the mafia is using her to hide vast sums of money.

Cole falls for Sarah as he attempts to save her from danger but soon finds himself "pulled into an elaborate web of lies, deceit and betrayal".