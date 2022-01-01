Emma Roberts slams paparazzi for following her while she was pregnant

Emma Roberts has called out the "disgusting" treatment she received from paparazzi photographers while she was pregnant.

The Scream Queens actress welcomed son Rhodes with former partner Garrett Hedlund back in December 2020.

Emma kept a relatively low profile while she was expecting, and in an interview for the March 2022 issue of Tatler magazine, she explained that she was terrified of being followed by snappers at the time.

"The way I was followed and treated when I was pregnant was disgusting. I'd be driving to a doctor's appointment and they'd be following me so closely," she said. "At one point, I remember saying to them, 'Please don't do that, I'm eight months pregnant.' But they don't care. It's not the fun, creative part of the job, for sure."

Elsewhere in the chat, Emma opened up about motherhood and explained that she is focused on raising her little boy to be the "utmost gentleman".

"I want him to be respectful and intelligent at school but also in life. What it means to be a man is being rewritten right now and I hope my contribution to the world can be raising an amazing boy who turns into an amazing man. I want him to feel that there's nothing he couldn't ask or tell me," the 30-year-old added.