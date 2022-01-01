Frances Bean Cobain dating Tony Hawk's son Riley Hawk

Frances Bean Cobain has confirmed she is dating Tony Hawk's son Riley Hawk.



In a recent Instagram post to mark the New Year, the 29-year-old uploaded a slideshow of images, including a mirror selfie, abstract artwork, throwback photos of her as a baby with her late father Kurt Cobain, and several snaps of her pets.



Additionally, Frances included a photo of professional skateboarder Riley sitting by a Christmas tree, as well as a sweet image of herself and Riley on a boat along with Tony and his wife Cathy Goodman.



"I took a year-long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health," she captioned the post. "2021 brought me more into the present moment than I've ever been, which I'm deeply grateful for. I wanted to share a few moments that were captured/created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy. Here's to hoping everyone's 2022 is filled with authentic connections, a lot of warmth & profound discovery of self. happy new year."



In response, Riley wrote, Happy new year my love!" and Catherine added, "You bring us a great amount of joy..."



Neither Frances nor Riley, 29, have spoken publicly about their relationship.